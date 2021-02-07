The Centralia Police Department is investigating a rash of vehicle prowls that occurred this last weekend in the Sunnyside Drive area of the city.
Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, Centralia Police received nine separate reports that someone’s vehicle had been broken into and miscellaneous items had been taken, according to call logs. There were additional cases where a vehicle was broken into and nothing noticeable was taken.
“They’re mainly looking for loose change, stuff they can stuff quickly in their pockets and walk away,” said Centralia Police Det. John Panco.
These types of car prowls typically involve a person or group of people walking through an area and quickly testing car door handles to see if they’re unlocked; and if the vehicle is locked, the thief typically moves on.
Panco confirmed that the thieves in last weekend’s car prowls primarily gained access to the vehicles through unlocked doors or open windows.
“The biggest thing is to leave your doors locked,” he said.
Thieves will occasionally risk making noise and breaking into a vehicle if they can see something valuable inside, such as a wallet or a purse, Panco said. People are specifically advised to remove:
• Clothing
• Electronics
• Gym bags
• Purses
• Wallets
• Medications
“Thieves are typically criminals of opportunity, they will look through windows to see if there is anything of value and then attempt to get into the vehicle,” said the Centralia Police Department in a press release. “Remember, that just because it has little value to you doesn’t mean someone won’t break into your vehicle to steal the loose change left in the center console.”
If you happen to witness a vehicle prowl in progress, you’re advised to call 911 immediately and not to confront the suspect.
If you are safely able to get additional information about the thief, such as a clothing description, height, weight or direction of travel, provide it to the dispatcher.
“The Centralia Police Department relies heavily on witness information and for our community members to call in crimes as soon as they see them,” the department said in the press release.
If anyone has information that can assist the Centralia Police Department in tracking down the suspect or suspects, call 360-330-7680.