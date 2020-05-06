A Centralia man who is accused of exposing himself to a neighbor made his preliminary appearance Monday in Lewis County Superior Court.
Steven Neal Schlomer, 25, was charged with indecent exposure, a class C felony.
Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer requested bail for Schlomer be set at $50,000 and a restraining order be imposed, noting that the reason this matter was in superior court rather than charged as a lesser offense in district court was due to Schlomer’s prior conviction of child molestation.
“He did not maintain law abiding behavior and committed another offense, which the state is taking very seriously,” Meyer said.
Schlomer’s attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, asked Judge James Lawler to consider an unsecured bail amount, arguing that he did not mean any wrongdoing.
Lawler considered both arguments and set bail at $10,000 and entered an anti-harassment order that prevents Schlomer from contacting the alleged victim.
According to the probable cause report, On May 2 a Centralia Police officer responded to a residence on H Street regarding a complaint of indecent exposure.
When the officer arrived, he contacted a man at the residence who stated a male, Schlomer, was on his property, peering through the windows of his house.
The man said when he went outside to confront him, Schlomer went across the street and exposed his buttocks to him, according to the report.
While the officer was speaking with the man, he was able to observe the suspect which was later identified as Schlomer, according to the report.
Once Schlomer was contacted by police, he stated he had done what was alleged, according to the report. Schlomer was arrested and was found to have a prior child molestation conviction. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 7.
