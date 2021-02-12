A Centralia man pleaded guilty this week to charges relating to a March incident where he brandished a machete at another man and an October incident where he engaged in a physical dispute with a former romantic partner.
Lewis County Superior Court Judge Joely A. O’Rourke accepted an Alford plea — a plea where the defendant does not admit guilt but does acknowledge that a jury would likely find them guilty beyond a reasonable doubt if presented with all the evidence — from Gregorio A. Cordero, 31, for one count of third-degree assault stemming from the March incident and one count of third-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, stemming from the October incident.
The affidavit of probable cause for the March incident states that Cordero unsheathed a machete and took a “bladed stance” towards a man walking on Old Airport Road. The man later told police that Cordero thought he had been verbally harassing him. He was arrested March 30 and later released on a $10,000 bail bond.
The affidavit of probable cause for the October incident states that, during an argument with a former romantic partner on Oct. 1, “Cordero ‘slammed’ (the victim) to the ground and then got on top of her, covering her mouth with his hand,” then pushed her down a second time when she tried to get up.
“I have no doubt that the way Mr. Cordero’s brain was working at the time of the offenses played a large part,” said Cordero’s defense attorney, Jacob Clark, at Cordero’s sentencing hearing on Feb. 9.
Back in June, Lewis County Superior Court ordered that Cordero undergo an out-of-custody evaluation with the state Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) regarding his competency to proceed to trial. The DSHS released an opinion on Oct. 2 that found Cordero “lacks the capacity to understand the nature of the proceedings against him and his ability to assist in his own defense due to a mental disease or defect.”
He was admitted to the DSHS residential treatment facility in Yakima for up to 90 days of treatment on Nov. 24, and on Jan. 12, DSHS released another evaluation that found Cordero had the capacity to understand and participate in his case.
“There’s some significant psychiatric history,” Clark said of Cordero, “and we’ve seen what that looks like in-person and we see what he looks like now and it’s far better.”
Judge O’Rourke sentenced Cordero to 131 days incarceration with credit for time already served and 12 months of community custody. He was additionally ordered to undertake a mental health and drug evaluation and to complete recommended treatment, to obey no-contact orders with the victims in either case and to pay a $500 victim assessment fee to the court, as well as any restitution payments to the victims.
Cordero was released from the Lewis County Jail following the sentencing hearing on Tuesday.