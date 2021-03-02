The Centralia man arrested after a police chase on Feb. 1 is scheduled to be released from the Lewis County Jail after pleading guilty to one count of failure to obey a law enforcement officer, a gross misdemeanor.
Alexzander Orchard, 28, of Centralia, was accused of refusing to stop for a police officer who tried to pull him over under suspicion that his vehicle had a modified exhaust.
Orchard was reportedly “traveling at slightly above the posted speed limit and even stopped for red lights along the way,” according to court documents, and the pursuing officer ultimately drove into the rear panel of the vehicle, forcing it sideways suddenly, in order to end the pursuit. The officer then deployed a Taser to place Orchard under arrest “because of his confrontational demeanor,” according to court documents.
Orchard received a sentence of 29 days incarceration with credit for time already served. All other charges were dismissed.