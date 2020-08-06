A 25-year-old Centralia driver reportedly hit a motorcyclist carrying a passenger while trying to merge lanes on Interstate 5 in Vancouver, sending the biker to the hospital and creating a four-vehicle collision Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The WSP is still investigating the crash to officially determine the cause of the incident and whether any charges are warranted, but they did determine drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.
According to the incident summary, at 9:04 p.m. all of the involved vehicles were traveling southbound on I-5 and were approaching a construction lane closure when the Centralia man, driving a Toyota Corolla, reportedly attempted to merge into the right hand lane and hit two Vancouver residents on a motorcycle.
Both the motorcyclist and the passenger, age 49 and 25 respectively, were wearing helmets but the driver reportedly sustained injuries and was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. The passenger reported no injuries.
After the Corolla crashed into the motorcycle, it collided with a Mazda M3 driven by a 32-year-old Portland man, which then crashed into a Lexus RX 450 driven by a 71-year-old Portland woman.
Neither of the Portland drivers were injured.
