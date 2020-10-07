A Centralia man who allegedly led police on a pursuit from Centralia to a gas station south of Tumwater and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a stolen firearm made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday.
Spencer Barney, 42, was charged with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance on Monday.
The affidavit of probable cause gives the following account of the pursuit:
On Oct. 2, a Centralia Police officer was patrolling Yew Street when he saw a Chevrolet truck with a rear license plate that was not being illuminated while it was dark. The officer began to follow the vehicle and reportedly watched it disregard several stops signs.
Because of the infractions, the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, however when the truck turned on to Gold Street, it accelerated and reached a speed of 60 miles per hour.
The truck then turned onto Pine Street, continuing to run through stop signs and driving through residential areas until it reached Interstate 5 where it headed north.
The pursuit lasted briefly on I-5 and continued when the truck got off at Old Highway 99 and accelerated to speeds of 95 miles per hour driving in the opposite lane of traffic to avoid parked cars on the side of the road.
Due to damage sustained to his vehicle, the Centralia officer had to stop his vehicle while state patrol troopers took over.
The affidavit does not state the route the truck took after turning onto Old Highway 99, but the pursuit ended at the Pilot Truck Stop near exit 99 of I-5 south of Tumwater.
Another Centralia Police officer arrived at the gas station and saw the man being detained by WSP troopers was Barney.
Between the two front seats on the floor of the vehicle, police found a paper bag that contained a plastic bag with a crystalline substance inside that Barney admitted was methamphetamine.
After Barney’s admission, a search warrant was obtained and served on the vehicle which yielded three firearms in the bed of the truck — two pistols and a rifle along with six rounds of 9 millimeter ammunition.
One of the firearms was found to be stolen out of Mason County. Also located in the bed of a truck was a notebook that said “Spencer’s wish list.”
Deputy Prosecutor Brad Meagher requested bail for Barney be set at $25,000, noting six prior felony convictions including two prior convictions of unlawful possession of a firearm and five active misdemeanor warrants.
Superior Court Judge Joely O’Rourke agreed with the prosecutor’s office and established bail at $25,000.
Barney is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.
