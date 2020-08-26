A Centralia man who was accused of rape and coercing multiple juvenile females into sending him naked pictures was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday in Lewis County Superior Court after fighting the charges in court for nearly two years.
Dylan M. Tryon, 20, on July 8 pleaded guilty to third-degree rape — domestic violence, three counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, second-degree attempted extortion and three counts of fourth-degree assault — sexual motivation, according to court documents.
Tryon’s case began in October of 2018 and on July 8, 2020, he reached a plea agreement with the state that lowered and dropped several charges and changed his plea to guilty, according to court documents.
According to the prosecutor’s affidavit, Tryon was accused of raping a juvenile female, whom he had been in a relationship with at the time, sometime in between Jan. 1, 2016 and Oct. 31, 2017.
The affidavit also states that law enforcement spoke with another juvenile female who told police she had received messages from Tryon demanding sexually explicit photos or he would send out other nude photos of her.
Police seized Tryon’s phone which had several sexually explicit photos and videos. From the phone, police were able to identify two other victims that Tryon had received nude photos from.
Roughly a month after Tryon was charged in October of 2018, additional alleged victims came to light, and with them, five additional charges, including two counts of second-degree rape.
However, according to court documents, some of the charges were either dropped or lowered when Tryon changed his plea to guilty.
Per the amended charging information, a couple of Tryon’s charges were lowered in severity, including a second-degree rape charge that was lowered to third-degree rape and a second-degree assault down to a fourth-degree assault.
Other charges were dropped altogether, including two counts of second-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment — sexual motivation and sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to court documents, Tryon’s prison sentence is for a term of 120 months including 36 months of community custody, which is how Washington state refers to parole.
Tryon has 671 days of credit for the time he served in jail waiting for the conclusion of his case in court, which can count toward his sentence.
When Tryon is released from department of corrections custody, he will be required to register as a sex offender by law, according to the defendant’s statement on his guilty plea.
