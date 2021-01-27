A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree rape for allegedly assaulting a woman while she was asleep.
The victim reported that she had taken a nap at a friend’s motorhome in Winlock on April 29, 2020. When she fell asleep, Josiah “Doc” McNealy, 29, Centralia, was watching TV on the other end of the couch, she told investigators.
She woke up to find her clothes had been taken off, and she had reason to believe she had been raped while she had been asleep. She had a sexual assault kit performed at Providence Centralia Hospital, which was sent to the Washington State Patrol crime lab.
McNealy initially denied having sex with the victim, but when contacted by officers again on Jan. 22 with the crime lab results that found samples of McNealy’s DNA on swabs taken from the victim, McNealy admitted that he had sex with the victim on the date in question, “but didn’t remember any of the details,” including whether or not he had removed the victim’s clothes or whether the sex was consensual or not, according to Lewis County Superior Court documents.
McNealy was arrested Jan. 22 and is currently being held in the Lewis County Jail with bail set at $250,000.
Lewis County Superior Court has issued a protection order for the victim. McNealy is scheduled for arraignment and trial setting on Jan. 28.