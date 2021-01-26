A Centralia man faces third-degree assault charges for resisting two officers who were arresting him for allegedly driving under the influence.
Officers with the Centralia Police Department stopped a vehicle driving erratically at 40 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone in Centralia just after 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.
The driver, Leonel Orlando Melendez Ayala, 28, provided a breath sample with blood alcohol content of .134. He allegedly admitted to officers that he had a few drinks prior to being stopped, according to Lewis County Superior Court documents.
Ayala was told he was under arrest for driving under the influence and for driving without valid identification, and instructed to turn around to be cuffed.
According to officer reports, Ayala initially complied, but “when officers went to grab his arms he tensed up and would not comply with orders.”
Officers reportedly took Ayala to the ground “in an attempt to get his arms behind his back,” and while on the ground, Ayala began to struggle and kicked Officer Stephen Summers before pinching Officer Timothy O’Dell’s hand to the point of drawing blood.
Officers eventually maneuvered Ayala into the police car. While officers attempted to put his seat belt on, Ayala allegedly used his elbow to pin Summers’ arm to the seat and ground his elbow into Summers’ arm “attempting to cause pain,” according to court documents.
Staff at the Lewis County Jail reported Ayala has been violent and refused to wear a prison uniform for two days after he was booked.
Judge James Lawler approved the jail’s request for restraints for Ayala’s Jan. 25 preliminary hearing, and Ayala appeared via video in handcuffs and leg restraints. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bail and is scheduled for an arraignment and trial setting hearing on Jan. 28.