A 65-year-old Centralia man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday morning after his car struck a tree off of Case Road in Thurston County and rolled, according to Washington State Patrol.
He was headed south on Case Road in a 1984 Chevrolet Cavalier about 6:15 a.m. when the vehicle went off the roadway to the left near 163rd Lane Southwest, hit a tree, and rolled, according to a WSP press memo. The car came to rest on its top.
The driver was transported to Olympia Regional Airport and then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, according to WSP. The road was blocked for over 4 hours.
The man's car was totaled, and no other vehicles were involved. His car had been called in as an "erratically driven vehicle" before the crash occurred, according to State Patrol Trooper Ryan Burke.
It was unknown as of Saturday whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, and its cause was under investigation.
State Patrol handled the crash on request from Thurston County Sheriff's Office, Burke said.
"Huge thanks to WSP who handled the crash for us," Sheriff's Lt. Ray Brady wrote in a text message to The Olympian. "We had all of our deputies tied up with calls and they handled it for us."
