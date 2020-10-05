A Centralia man accused of picking a 9-year-old boy up off the ground by the neck and choking him made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday.
Cory M. Caldwell, 41, was charged with second-degree assault of a child on Oct. 2.
Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer requested that bail for Caldwell be set at $50,000 and that an order preventing him from contacting minors be issued, noting that he felt it was a reasonable number when balancing the allegations and the fact he has no criminal history.
Caldwell’s attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, argued that bail should be set at $50,000 unsecured, meaning he would only need to pay bail if he did not show up for his court hearings, on account of the fact he has no criminal history.
Judge James Lawler settled in between with a $25,000 bail, saying the allegations were too serious to not have any sort of bail, and issuing a no contact order against Caldwell protecting any minors.
The affidavit of probable cause gives the following account of the alleged assault:
On Sept. 18, Centralia Police officers responded to the King Oscar Hotel in Centralia regarding a family that Child Protective Services had concerns about.
The tip stemmed from a report that a 9-year-old boy living in the room had shown significant weight loss in a short period of time.
During police’s encounter with the family, they talked with the 9-year-old boy about his living situation and his 5-year-old brother who was also noted as being skinny.
Towards the end of the officers’ questioning, the 5-year-old disclosed to police that he had a scab on his back that resulted from his mother’s boyfriend, identified as Caldwell, pushing him into a wall.
At the end of police’s encounter with the family, the two boys were taken into Child Protective Services’ custody.
Later, during a forensic interview, the 9-year-old boy told police that Caldwell had choked him to the point he felt like he was turning blue and that he had also hit him.
On Oct. 1, officers went back to the hotel room where they contacted the boys’ mother who admitted to witnessing Caldwell grab her son around his neck and pick him up off the ground as well as other instances where he allegedly hit the boys causing bruises.
She added that when she told Caldwell to stop choking her son he did.
During an interview with a Child Protective Services worker, Caldwell reportedly denied choking either of the boys, but did admit to hitting the boys, saying that it was to teach them a lesson.
However, during Caldwell’s interaction with police, he reportedly told them he did not use any sort of physical force against the boys.
Caldwell is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.
