A Centralia man who allegedly brandished a machete at another man made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Gregorio A. Cordero, 30, was charged with second-degree assault, a class B felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
“The defendant does not have much in the way of warrant history … there is a 2015 (third-degree) assault bodily harm conviction out of this court, the state is concerned for community safety and I’m asking for $25,000 cash or bond,” Deputy Prosecutor Brad Meagher said.
In the 2015 incident, Cordero was accused of attempting to stab someone at a party.
Cordero’s attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, asked for consideration of an unsecured bail. She said Cordero had told her that he was completely cooperative during the police investigation, he was crying for help and motioning for police to assist him during the incident, he had no intent to harm anyone, nor did he harm anyone and he was the one who got cut on his leg.
“Mr. Cordero would like the court to be aware that he is the victim,” Tiller said.
Tiller added: “I don’t think there should be any issue returning to court, like the state mentioned, he has extremely limited (failure to appear) history.”
Judge James Lawler settled on a $10,000 unsecured bail.
According to the probable cause report, a police officer had observed Cordero pull out a machete and take a “bladed stance” towards a man near the park-and-ride parking lot on Old Airport Way.
The officer stopped his vehicle and initially thought he would have to shoot Cordero, according to the report.
The man who Cordero allegedly brandished the machete at told police he was walking and Cordero had thought he was verbally harassing him.
The man then told police Cordero confronted him, pulled out the machete and tapped him on the chest saying. The man said he didn’t know what Cordero was talking about.
The man added that a woman nearby started to yell “the police are watching you!” at which point Cordero walked away.
Cordero was later detained by police.
His arraignment hearing is scheduled for May 14.
