A 62-year-old Centralia man died Saturday after losing control of his vehicle while negotiating a curve on state Route 507, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Merrill K. Harris was traveling south near mile marker nine when his 1992 Mazda pickup left the roadway.
Harris was pronounced dead at Providence St. Peter Hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the state patrol.
Harris was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the state patrol reported.
The southbound lane of state Route 507 was blocked for about three hours.
