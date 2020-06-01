He’s a young man with a lot to look forward to. But at this moment, Brayden Binkley’s family isn’t sure what his future will look like.
But they’re hopeful, said his aunt (and self-proclaimed second mom) Liz Hill of Ethel.
“I’m just praying he’s a miracle,” Hill said.
Binkley, 19, who was featured in The Chronicle in July 2019 about his future plans in game development, is in the Intensive care unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho following a May 10 one-vehicle crash that left him with a traumatic brain injury, multiple fractures, including his skull, and collapsed lungs.
The crash happened on Interstate 84 in Boise. Binkley, Binkley’s girlfriend, Chloe Sproles, and Binkley’s sister, Brittnay Binkley, were riding in a car driven by Brittnay Binkley’s boyfriend, Eathon Wesen. Sproles, who met Brayden in eighth grade, was living in Blackfoot, Idaho and the other three had picked her up there so she could relocate to Centralia. Sproles said Wesen fell asleep at the wheel, causing the car to veer off the Interstate. She said she shouted at Wesen and he awoke and turned the wheel too sharply, causing the vehicle to roll over. Brayden, the only one in the car who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle while Sproles’ collarbone was injured and Brittnay Binkley’s feet were crushed. Wesen received minor scrapes and bruises.
“Really, it was the most surreal thing I have ever encountered in my whole life,” said Sproles.
Brayden has been taken off sedation but has not fully regained consciousness, Sproles said. She added that he has been able to open one eye, though it is unfocused, and he can respond to some commands, such as giving a thumbs up, and staff had him standing with support a few days ago. Brayden’s aunt Marjorie Jouras, of Kansas, said it is still too soon for doctors to know the actual extent of the damage caused by his injuries but that they are praying for a good outcome.
“Every day he’s doing a little better,” Jouras said. “He’s just had a couple more surgeries. There’s been a couple setbacks but there’s a lot of hope.”
Jouras started a Go Fund Me account in the Binkley family’s name right after Brayden’s crash. She said she wanted to help raise money to help Binkley’s mom, Marlo, who has not left his side at the hospital since the crash. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marlo is the only one allowed in her son’s room, and only because he is in the ICU. Jouras said all other visitors are not even allowed to enter the hospital building at this time, so Marlo is using vacation time from her job to stay full time at the hospital with Brayden.
“She doesn’t want to leave him in case he wakes up. She doesn’t want him to feel like he’s alone,” Jouras said.
This is not the first time that the family has prayed for Brayden. The young man was born with a heart condition, which has required multiple surgeries. Most recently, he had a heart valve replaced five years ago, said Hill. But outside his medical condition, he is a bright and funny man who never misses a family gathering. And Hill said no medical setback ever got him down or made him think he could not achieve his dreams. Hill said if past experience has taught her anything about her nephew, it’s that he’s a fighter.
“He’s so strong and he’s just made it through tons of stuff but I’ve never known him to complain about anything in his whole life,” Hill said.
Sproles said it has been hard not to be able to visit Brayden but was buoyed a few days ago when she was able to see him via video chat for the first time since the accident. She said Brayden’s commitment to his family, especially his niece and nephew, are a big part of his life. He loves sports and being active, though his medical conditions mean he tires easily. And he loves laughing as well as making others laugh.
“He’s one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met,” Sproles said. “I’ve never heard him talk bad about anyone.”
Brayden had just finished his first year at DigiPen Institute of Technology, a college for interactive media and video games in Redmond. He and Sproles were planning to live with his mother in Centralia for the summer and then find an apartment in the Seattle area in the fall so he could restart his schooling.
“He was just getting to start his life,” Hill said.
Eventually, the family hopes that Brayden’s condition will be stable enough to transfer him to a hospital in Washington. At this point, they just have to wait and see. In the meantime, they are also asking friends and family, or anyone who wants, to please send a card or letter to Brayden in the ICU in Boise. Marlo reads every correspondence to him and the family believes the well wishes are helping.
“I think he can sort of understand what’s happening,” Jouras said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.