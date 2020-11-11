The City of Centralia held a workshop on Tuesday evening to discuss the purchase of riot gear for the Centralia Police Department, bringing up questions about potential for rioting in Centralia, and concerns about the perception of militarizing the police.
Centralia Police Chief Stacy Denham said that the riot gear is defensive equipment and would only be used if there is an obvious threat.
“If there’s an officer-involved shooting — and Centralia is not immune to this — especially and sadly if it involves a person of color — Centralia does have a lot of people of color coming to Centralia. Law enforcement doesn’t get to choose who is going to be arrested and we don’t get to choose who is actually going to fight the officer, threaten the officer or end up in a shooting,” Denham said.
Denham said that if someone were to get shot, there could be a potential riot immediately.
He said that the police department is asking to purchase 28 sets of riot gear costing $15,000 and 13 WRAPs costing $16,900. A WRAP is described as “a safe, restraint system, designed to protect subjects, officers, and staff by reducing the possibility of injury and death,” according to “The WRAP” website. The police department is also looking to purchase 15 gas masks costing $17,600.
Councilor Rebecca Staebler questioned the connection Denham made between people of color living in Centralia and riot gear and violence.
Denham said that across the nation, “spontaneous potential rioting occurs if a person of color has been shot.”
“The problem comes that we are tried, currently, on social media long before all of the facts have been collected and so to say that we’re in a little nest egg and nothing is going to happen here — I don’t think that’s the case,” Denham said.
Denham cited the example of threats in Shelton that would necessitate the riot gear where the city called upon the help of the Washington State Patrol. He said that Shelton, like Centralia, is not a place where you would expect those threats.
“To me, this is a no-brainer. First of all, I totally trust our police chief if he says that we need this then we probably need it. I want to make sure our officers are protected...I don’t think it’s militarization, it may look like that but if our chief says it’s for protection, I’m going to side with him,” Councilor Max Vogt said.
Councilor Rebecca Staebler presented the perspective that police in full riot gear may invite a more volatile situation.
“There’s been some situations in Lewis County in the past few months where there has been intel that there was something going on and there really wasn’t. I’m concerned that a group of officers showing up in this kind of appearance and gear could actually incite some violence and some conflict between the parties,” Staebler said.
Sgt. Paul Evers with the Olympia Police Department spoke during the workshop to explain how the gear is used and when it is necessary.
“The community response — it’s mixed because when you come out … we look like stormtroopers, we put on heavy helmets and equipment but we don’t come out in that situation until we’ve deemed that there is a violent situation going on,” said Sgt. Evers.
Denham explained that with civil unrest and violent protests occurring across the country he feels it’s important to have riot gear as a precaution. He said that items including rocks, frozen water bottles and fireworks have been thrown at officers around the country — resulting in injuries.
“I look at this equipment almost like insurance. It’s one of those things that we never want to have to use but if the time comes it’s invaluable — it’s something that you need to have to protect yourself, your family and your community,” Denham said.
He said the equipment would never be used in cases where people are protesting peacefully.
“This is for when people become unruly, want to injure people, destroy property,” Denham said.
Denham said that if a riot-like incident were to break out in Centralia, they would have to call upon the help of the Olympia Police department which would cause a time delay in reacting to the situation.
Centralia Mayor Pro-tem Peter Abbarno made the point of clarifying that the cost of the gear is only a fraction of the $13 million police budget and that if the council could help protect police officers then they should do so.
“As you describe the equipment, it’s not militarization — it’s defensive. I think if you were coming in here and asking for a bazooka, we may be having a different conversation,” Abbarno said.
Councilor Kelly Smith Johnston said that she has heard from citizens who are concerned about the militarization of police.
“If we as a council approve this purchase, it would be really helpful if we had some data that is grounded in good facts and is not just anecdotal,” Smith Johnston said. “Perspectives all across the spectrum can point to various anecdotes and say that this supports my particular point of view.”
Denham said that “demilitarize the police” is frustrating to hear because the police department knows that they are not militarized. He pointed out that the gear is defensive gear to protect the officers.
Discussions concluded rather abruptly as the 45-minute workshop was called to an end and the regular city council meeting began.
Denham invited anyone from the community to visit the police department to see how the gear is used in defense and to protect the officers.
The cost of the riot gear was included in the city’s 2021 budget which was approved upon first reading by the council after the workshop.
