Three people were injured and one was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on U.S. Highway 12 in Lewis County at milepost 92 that was caused by reckless driving, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash was reported at 6:35 a.m. Monday. James R. Smith, 20, of Castle Rock, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to the Washington State patrol, one vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Prius driven by a 43-year-old Olympia man, was traveling westbound on the highway while the second vehicle, a 2000 Nissan Altima driven by a 25-year-old La Center man, was heading east. Smith was the passenger in the Nissan.
The Prius left the road to the right and hit a guardrail, then cross the centerline and struck the Nissan head on.
The crash was caused by reckless driving and charges are pending against the driver of the Prius, according to the state patrol. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
The driver of the Prius was injured and transported to Tacoma General Hospital. The driver of the Nissan was injured and transported to Arbor Health Morton Hospital.
