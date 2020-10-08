A California man who was arrested by the Lewis County Joint Narcotics Team in July after he was reportedly driving a van that was transporting 24 pounds of methamphetamine was sentenced by a judge in Lewis County Superior Court to 18 months in prison on Tuesday.
A day prior, Gabriel A. Noriega-Diaz, 31, agreed to a plea deal and pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver or manufacture.
Noriega-Diaz’s plea agreement does not appear to have dramatically affected his sentencing as the typical range of sentencing for his offense is 12-20 months according to court documents.
On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Joely O’Rourke sentenced Noriega-Diaz to 18 months in prison with 12 months of community custody and $600 in fees and fines.
Noriega-Diaz was accused of transporting methamphetamine on Interstate 5 with his alleged accomplice, Norberto Becerra, 40, and a woman with three children who were not charged in the bust.
JNET detectives, who had received a tip from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) that a large shipment of methamphetamine was being transported in a van on Interstate 5, conducted a traffic stop on the van being driven by Noriega-Diaz on July 7, which yielded 24 pounds of methamphetamine under the floorboard of the vehicle.
Through an interview with Becerra, detectives confirmed that the drugs were intended to be delivered to a Washington state resident.
Becerra, who also was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver or manufacture, is currently fighting the charge in court.
Two days after his arrest on July 9, Becerra posted his $100,000 bail and he is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 4, 2021.
