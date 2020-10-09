An Oakville man riding a bicycle on U.S. Highway 12 southeast of Elma died when he was hit from behind by a pickup truck Tuesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Christopher C. McLaughlin, 49, was reportedly dead at the scene of the crash. The state patrol does not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.
According to the incident summary provided by the state patrol, at around 7:53 p.m. on Tuesday, McLaughlin was riding a bike westbound on Highway 12 near milepost 28 in the single lane of travel when he was struck by the front passenger side of a pickup truck being driven by a 64-year-old Elma man with a 54-year-old Elma man in the passenger seat.
The state patrol listed the cause of the collision as “improper lane usage,” and neither of the two people in the truck are facing charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.