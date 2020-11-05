A beloved Chehalis resident, Jimmy Armfield, was hit by a car Wednesday night in Chehalis and was transported to Harborview Medical Center, according to the Chehalis Police Department
Chief Deputy Randy Kaut did not have precise information on the status of Armfield but said, “It was serious.”
Armfield, 72, lives with developmental disabilities and became a viral sensation in August when a Chehalis resident posted on Facebook asking friends to send him a birthday card and was overwhelmed with support.
The post garnered more than 9,000 shares on the social media platform and hundreds of letters from all around the country poured into Armfield’s post box.
According to Kaut, the collision occurred just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the intersection of South Market Boulevard and Southwest 3rd Street.
“A northbound vehicle had stopped for him in the crosswalk but a southbound vehicle ended up striking him in the crosswalk,” Kaut said.
There were two occupants inside the car but there are no indications that drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision at this point, Kaut said.
“We’re still investigating at this point,” Kaut said. “There’s not a lot of information I can give at this point.”
