A Mossyrock man who is accused of assaulting a woman and attempting to sexually assault her made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday.
Joseph C. Mede-Schockey, 31, was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree attempted rape, both class B felonies.
The Lewis County Prosecutor's Office requested bail be set at $150,000 and to impose a sexual assault protection order, citing the severity of the charges and the state’s belief — based on information gathered during the investigation — that this is not the first sexual assault incident between Mede-Schockey and the alleged victim.
Mede-Schockey’s attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, did not request a bail amount, but did note that the defendant has stable transportation to return to court and an alternative residence to stay at.
Judge James Lawler sided with the state and set bail at $150,000 with a sexual assault protection order.
According to the probable cause report, On April 23 a Lewis County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a Mossyrock residence for a reported assault that had just taken place.
Upon arrival, the deputy contacted a woman at the residence who said Mede-Schockey had assaulted her over an argument about how he treats her child, according to the report.
During the argument, Mede-Schockey allegedly punched the woman in the stomach, grabbed her by the neck and started to take her clothes off, according to the report.
The woman told police Mede-Schockey kept saying “Why do you make me do this to you?” while he was assaulting her, according to the report.
The woman also stated she could not breathe when Mede-Schockey was grabbing her neck and she was fearful he would sexually assault her. Previously, the woman told police, Mede-Schockey had allegedly strangled her to the point of passing out and woke up with him sexually assaulting her, according to the report.
Once Mede-Schockley was contacted by police he was placed under arrest.
Mede-Schockey told police he and the woman got into an argument over her child being disobedient and that she was the one who had punched him. He also said the woman grabbed him by the side of the face and he pushed her to the ground, according to the report.
Mede-Schockey’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for April 30.
