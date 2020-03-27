A Centralia woman accused of burglarizing a house and strangling one of the residents made her preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Angela M. Charnell, 37, was charged with first-degree burglary, domestic violence; second-degree assault by strangulation and harassment — threat to kill, domestic violence.
The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office requested for bail to be set at $20,000 with a domestic violence no-contact order while Charnell’s attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, asked for unsecured bail.
“Given the facts of this case, the state is going to ask for $20,000 cash assurity based upon the fact that she is a danger to the community,” Deputy Prosecutor Will Halstead said.
Halstead noted Charnell has three prior fourth-degree assault convictions with the latest in 2018, a pending fourth-degree assault charge out of Thurston County and two prior warrants.
Tiller said Charnell claimed the probable cause report was “absolutely inaccurate.”
Judge J. Andrew Toynbee set bail at $10,000.
“Taking into account the criminal history, the lack of any felony history up to this point, no warrants in the last several years, well actually I guess there was one in 2018, I am going to set bail at $10,000 cash or bond,” Toynbee said. “I will also (accept) the state’s request for a domestic violence no contact order.”
According to the probable cause report, on Tuesday, Centralia police officers responded to the 1800 block of Beach Street where dispatch advised them Charnell was hitting individuals inside the home.
Charnell had previously been trespassed from the residence. The owner of the home, a relative of Charnell’s, told police no matter how many times she told Charnell she wasn’t welcome, she continued to come back.
The owner of the home then told police Charnell had assaulted her daughter, who also lives at the house. After contacting the woman police learned Charnell had allegedly gone into the house while she was getting groceries with her own daughter. When they returned to the residence, Charnell began yelling at the resident.
According to the probable cause report, Charnell told her she was going to kill her, then grabbed her by the neck. The woman said she could not breathe for five seconds until her own daughter was able to get Charnell off of her.
Charnell’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for April 2.
