A Centralia man who allegedly said he would shoot a Lewis County Superior Court judge while in jail awaiting a competency evaluation made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday.
Michael John Wade Hunter, 55, faces a charge of intimidating a judge, a class B felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Hunter was accused of threatening to shoot Judge Joely O’Rourke.
“Do you understand the rights you have and potential penalties?” Judge James Lawler asked Hunter.
Hunter responded, “I don’t have any rights,” before he ultimately acknowledged he understood.
The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office asked that bail for Hunter be set at $100,000 while Hunter’s court-appointed attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, requested that bail be set at $25,000.
“The problem that we have at this point is that I only have one side of the story,” Lawler said. “The trial is going to be where we hear both sides of the story, but I can’t disregard the one side that I have, and that is serious.”
Lawler agreed with the prosecutor’s office and set bail at $100,000.
According to court documents, on March 8, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned Hunter had said, “They took seven guns, I have more put away. I’ll see Judge O’Rourke again. I’ll wait in the parking lot and shoot the top of her head off,” while he was in the Lewis County Jail waiting for a Western State Hospital evaluation for competency.
Hunter was being held in custody for an incident in February where he was charged with seven counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
O’Rourke was the judge presiding over Hunter’s case in February and set his bail at $100,000 too.
On the morning of Hunter’s preliminary appearance on Monday, he allegedly called his wife over the jail phone and told her to not sell his night vision goggles because he might need them, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.