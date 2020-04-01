A man from Curtis who is accused of pointing a loaded AR-15 assault rifle at his fiance’s ex-husband after an argument broke out during a game of cards made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Sean W. Thomas, 37, was charged with second-degree assault and two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Thomas has multiple felony convictions, according to the probable cause report, including a third-degree assault in 2008, two deliveries of controlled substances from 2008 and a first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm from 2010, which are the predicate offenses for the first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm charges he faces.
“Given the nature of this particular offense and the fact firearms were used, the state’s concerned for the safety of the public and the people around him, so I am asking the court to impose $50,000 cash or bond,” Deputy Prosecutor Brad Meagher said.
Meagher also noted Thomas’ felony convictions and multiple gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor convictions, nine of which had warrants issued.
Thomas’ attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, asked Judge James Lawler to consider his release from custody.
“As mentioned by the state, the most recent felony history is from a decade-plus ago,” Tiller said. “So I think that does speak volumes.”
Lawler granted the state’s request and set bail at $50,000, citing the fact firearms were involved, Thomas’ criminal history and finding there is a threat to community safety as the basis for his decision.
According to the probable cause report, A Napavine Police officer responded to an incident in the 400 block of Northeast Second Avenue where a woman, her ex-husband, Thomas — her fiance — and another roommate were drinking and playing cards.
The woman told police Thomas and her ex-husband got into an argument over parenting the children, who biologically belonged to the woman and her ex-husband.
Thomas became violent, according to the report, and went to a room to retrieve an AR-15 and a handgun. Thomas reportedly left the house with the guns, but the hand gun slipped out of his bag onto the street before he drove off in his truck.
After Thomas left, the woman’s ex-husband and roommate left to go to a local store. When they returned to the residence, Thomas had allegedly already come back and had loaded the AR-15 and allegedly pointed it at the woman’s ex-husband, according to court documents.
Thomas allegedly asked for his bride-to-be’s ex-husband to shoot him. Thomas knew he always carried a firearm for personal protection, according to the report.
The woman told police she managed to get the gun away from Thomas, but then Thomas punched her ex-husband in the face, according to the report.
When police arrived, Thomas fled from the residence. Thomas’ arraignment hearing is scheduled for April 2.
