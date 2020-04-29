A Chehalis man accused of stealing a woman’s car, attempting to elude police and then crashing the stolen vehicle into a home, as well as assaulting a hospital security guard, made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday.
Michael L. Bivins, 41, was charged with third-degree assault, residential burglary — domestic violence, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, first-degree malicious mischief and violation of a court order.
Lewis County Deputy Prosecutor Brad Meagher requested bail be set at $50,000, noting that Bivins’ most recent criminal history is about 16 years old, but the severity of the alleged incident indicated he is a threat to community safety.
Meagher also asked for an additional no-contact order to be issued preventing Bivins from contacting the alleged victim.
Bivins’ attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, did not request a bail amount, but did note that Bivins was unaware of the protection order that was already against him. Tiller argued against the additional no-contact order, saying Bivins already has a no-contact order against him and the standard conditions of release would prevent him from contacting the alleged victim anyway.
Judge James Lawler sided with the state, setting bail at $50,000 and issuing another no-contact order against Bivins.
According to the probable cause report, on April 25 Bivins allegedly broke into a woman’s house in Chehalis and allegedly took the keys to the woman’s pickup truck, got into an argument with the woman, then fled the house in her truck.
Later that day, police were able to observe Bivins driving in the stolen truck and attempted to stop the vehicle. Despite being followed by several law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions with lights and sirens activated, Bivins did not stop the truck, according to the report.
Bivins allegedly drove the truck in a reckless manner, driving through stop signs, speeding and swerving into the opposite lane to avoid spike strips that had been deployed, according to the report.
The pursuit allegedly started in Chehalis, went south through city streets, headed back north on I-5 from exit 76 to exit 77 where he got off on West Main Street, then headed toward Centralia on North National Street, went east on Coal Creek Road then came back toward Chehalis on Centralia Alpha Road and North Fork Road before he was ultimately detained back in Chehalis, according to Lewis County Special Services Chief Dusty Breen said.
During the pursuit, Bivins allegedly drove the vehicle at a patrol car, striking and damaging the vehicle.
The truck came to a stop after he allegedly ran into a home causing damage to the residence.
According to the report, the value of the damage done to the house is still being determined and additional charges could be forthcoming.
Additionally, in a separate matter on April 17 the Washington State Patrol arrested Bivins on suspicion of being under the influence after his pickup truck was found in a ditch, according to the report.
After Bivins was arrested he was transported to Providence Centralia Hospital to get his blood drawn where he allegedly kicked a security guard in the groin while hospital personnel were attempting to screen him, according to the report.
Bivins’ arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
