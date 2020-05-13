A Chehalis man accused of strangling a man made his appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday.
Colman J. Stewart, 21, was charged with second-degree assault by strangulation, a domestic violence offense.
Lewis County Deputy Prosecutor Joe Bassetti requested bail be set at $25,000 and a no-contact order be issued to protect the alleged victim.
Stewart’s attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, requested bail be set at an unsecured amount and added that based on conversations she had with his family, mental health issues should be considered.
Judge James Lawler sided with the state and set bail at $25,000 and granted the no-contact order to keep Stewart away from the alleged victim.
According to the probable cause report, on May 9 Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a family disturbance located on Brook Drive in Chehalis.
Deputies spoke with the alleged victim who said Stewart had shoved him against a fence, punched him in the chest and put him in a “headlock,” according to the report.
The alleged victim also said he had trouble breathing and believed he was going to pass out, according to the report.
Once deputies made contact with Stewart, who had left the scene, he stated that he did what he did because the alleged victim was doing “secular things and eating babies,” according to the report.
The report also states that Stewart discussed his spirituality with the deputies and added that he should have punched the alleged victim in the face because it would have had “more of an effect.”
Stewart’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
