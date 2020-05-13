A Winlock man accused of strangling a woman and punching her in the face made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday.
James D. Sutherland, 39, was charged with second-degree assault by strangulation, a domestic violence offense.
Lewis County Deputy Prosecutor Joe Bassetti requested bail be set at $100,000, citing criminal history that including nine prior warrants, convictions for indecent liberties, four failures to register as a sex offender stemming from the indecent liberties conviction, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.
Bassetti also requested a no-contact order be issued to protect the alleged victim.
Sutherland’s attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, requested that he be released, noting that the alleged victim does not want the case pursued and that the criminal history brought up by the state was at least seven years old.
Lewis County Superior Judge elected to side with the state and set bail at $100,000 and issued a no-contact order to protect the alleged victim.
According to the probable cause report, on May 9 Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an assault complaint occuring within the boundaries of the county.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that a disagreement between Sutherland and the alleged victim resulted in Sutherland assaulting the woman.
Sutherland allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat with both hands and interfered with her ability to breathe, the report states. Additionally, the report alleges that Sutherland punched the woman in the face when she attempted to escape.
The alleged victim showed the deputies marks on her neck that were consistent with the statement she provided, according to the report.
Sutherland’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
