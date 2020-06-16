A Tacoma woman who allegedly fired a pistol at a Washington State Patrol trooper on Interstate 5 in Lewis County last month made her preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday.
Kelli R. Buggs-Jones, 38, was charged with first-degree attempted murder on May 29, but her first court appearance wasn’t held until her release from the hospital. She was shot in the face when the trooper returned fire, according to court documents.
On Monday, Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer requested that her bail, initially set at $1 million by Judge Andrew Toynbee, be increased to $5 million.
Meyer said when Buggs-Jones was charged on May 29 the state initially requested bail to be established at $5 million and that he was renewing that request.
“Given the acts here I believe there is a substantial risk for public safety,” Meyer said. “This is a situation where we have the entire thing on video.”
Buggs-Jones’ attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, requested on behalf of the defendant that bail not be increased, and if anything, it be reduced by $500,000. Tiller also noted that Buggs-Jones has no criminal history.
Judge Joely O’Rourke determined that bail would remain at $1 million, citing that it is already unlikely that Buggs-Jones would be able to post the bail amount.
O’Rourke said that while the allegations are deeply concerning, there was nothing that had changed since May 29 when the bail was first established, and therefore, saw no reason to change it.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 26 a WSP trooper observed a female, later identified as Buggs-Jones, walking along the shoulder of I-5 near milepost 70 as he traveled southbound.
As the trooper approached Buggs-Jones, she allegedly flipped him off, according to the affidavit.
Once the trooper brought his vehicle to a stop and got out, Buggs-Jones allegedly turned toward him and fired two shots in the trooper’s direction, according to the affidavit.
Buggs-Jones then allegedly advanced on the trooper who had taken cover behind his vehicle, and fired three additional shots.
The trooper returned fire, shooting two rounds, and hit Buggs-Jones once in the face, according to the affidavit.
Buggs-Jones arraignment hearing is scheduled for June 18.
Well I'm glad she lived for her day in court and glad the WSP officer got to go home that night also. It's a tough job, and a very stressful situation, and hard do show restraint in an encounter like that, but he obviously did.
