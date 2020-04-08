An Aberdeen man accused of eluding police on Interstate 5 through Lewis County and into Cowlitz County on Saturday says the car was stolen and that he has an alibi, although police found his driver’s license in the vehicle.
Russell A. Ford, 30, made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court Monday afternoon on charges of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture or deliver, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, making or having burglar tools and first-degree attempted assault.
The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office requested bail to be set at $400,000.
“The basis for (a $400,000 bail) is his criminal history,” Deputy Prosecutor Will Halstead said. “He has 13 felony convictions stemming all the way back to 2008.”
Halstead also noted Ford was under supervision by the state Department of Corrections at the time of the incident and has had 66 warrants issued for his arrest.
Ford’s attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, requested bail to be set at $50,000, noting that it was Ford’s contention that the car involved in the chase had been stolen, and that he wasn’t the driver.
“Mr. Ford informs me and would like the court to be aware that he was quite cooperative and compliant, he did give a report to the police during the investigation, he did report the car stolen, he does have an alibi, and again, that has been provided to the police,” Tiller said.
Judge J. Andrew Toynbee settled between the two requests at $100,000.
According to the Washington State Patrol’s investigation report, on Saturday a red Honda was pursued by law enforcement on southbound I-5 from milepost 66 to a rest area near Castle Rock where the vehicle was abandoned.
“(The) vehicle was in (the outside lane). My radar captured the vehicle’s speed at 100 MPH in a posted 70 MPH zone. The vehicle then veered into (the inside lane) and then into the shoulder driving directly at my vehicle. The vehicle narrowly missed me by inches,” the trooper stated in the report.
The trooper observed the Honda forcing other vehicles into the shoulder and passing a semi truck on the shoulder of the freeway, according to the report.
After the pursuit on I-5 had ended, law enforcement from the WSP, Castle Rock Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office searched for the driver of the vehicle in the rest area and the vicinity around it but were unsuccessful, according to the report.
A warrant was issued and police searched the Honda and found two cell phones, an Ipad, a GoPro, Ford’s driver’s license, a 9-millimeter pistol, 116 9-millimeter bullets, two baggies and a tupperware container with a white, crystal-like substance in them, a baggie containing a white powder-like substance, several needles, a digital scale, a black ski mask, a vial and strip of Naloxone and seven unidentified pills, according to the report.
The trooper in pursuit of the Honda said Ford’s driver’s license picture matched the driver he observed.
After the scene at the rest area was cleared, troopers went to Ford’s residence and found his girlfriend, who reportedly told police she had talked to him at about 8 a.m. Saturday morning and he told her the vehicle was stolen and to tell the registered owner of the vehicle.
Several hours after Ford’s girlfriend spoke to police, the registered owner of the vehicle contacted police and stated the vehicle was stolen.
On Sunday, Ford also contacted police and said he would like to provide a statement about the stolen vehicle. Troopers met with Ford in Oakville later that afternoon and detained him.
Ford’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for April 16.
