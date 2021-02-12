$50,000 Bail Set for Man Accused of Attempting to Strangle Woman in Lewis County

Gene M. Chappelle, 36, of Mount Vernon, is currently being held on a $50,000 bail for allegedly attempting to strangle a woman around midnight on Feb. 11.
The victim reported that Chappelle had held his hand over her mouth and nose “making it difficult for her to breathe,” according to Lewis County Superior Court documents.
Chappelle reportedly told the victim “that he did not want to hurt her, but help her by killing her,” according to documents.
She “was able to get his hand off her face by biting it” and “after calling out for her dead husband to help her,” Chappelle reportedly walked away.
The victim then locked herself in the bathroom, where she called 911. Responding police officers noted that Chappelle had “cuts on his face, which he said he got by smashing his face into the television,” according to court documents.
Officers also noted that the residence was “in disarray” when they entered, and the victim reported that “she could hear things being tossed around in the living room when she was locked in the bathroom.”
Chappelle was booked into the Lewis County Jail at roughly 10:20 a.m. that same day and faces a second-degree assault, domestic violence, charge in Lewis County Superior Court.
Judge J. Andrew Toynbee agreed with the state prosecutor’s recommendation to hold Chappelle on a $50,000 cash or bond bail at least until Chappelle receives a mental health evaluation and apparent mental health issues are addressed.
“The allegations in this case are quite serious and they do appear to pose a threat to community safety,” Toynbee said.
He is scheduled for arraignment and trial-setting hearing on Feb. 18.