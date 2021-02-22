$40,000 Bail Set for Chehalis Man Charged for Allegedly Raping 15-Year-Old

A Chehalis man is being held on a $40,000 bail for allegedly raping a 15-year-old in late 2018.
The victim reported the incident in January 2019 and alleged that Romero Filemon Zaragoza forcibly raped them, despite them repeatedly telling him to stop, physically attempting to escape, and stating that he was hurting them.
Lewis County Superior Court issued a warrant for Filemon Zaragoza’s arrest in September 2019. He was booked into the Lewis County Jail on Feb. 18, 2021, and charged with second- and third-degree rape of a child, along with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Judge J. Andrew Toynbee approved a no-contact provision to Filemon Zaragoza’s release conditions should be post bail to prohibit contact with any minors, with the exception of his two biological children.
Defense attorney Rachael Tiller stated the children’s mother, who was present with their children in the courtroom, was a stay-at-home mom and could supervise the children at all times.
Toynbee also approved a protection order for the victim.
Filemon Zaragoza is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on March 4.