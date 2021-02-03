A Yakima man has been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into his mother’s house in Toledo and stealing vehicle titles and a .380 pistol.
Deputies responded to the reported burglary in the 100 block of Lacey Lane at approximately 7 a.m. on Jan. 26. The homeowner, Kathy Doll, stated that she went to work the previous evening and came back to find her house had been broken into, along with the shed out back, and both the window molding to her pickup and the driver’s side door handle to another vehicle were damaged, according to Lewis County Superior Court documents.
A neighbor told police that they saw Doll’s son, Daniel M. McEwen, 47, at the residence around 2:30 a.m. the previous night and that McEwen allegedly claimed he was waiting to speak with his mother. The neighbor also reported a possible second person on the property, but was unable to identify them. The affidavit for probable cause filed in Lewis County Superior Court on Feb. 2 states that McEwen has at least 10 prior felony convictions, including a second-degree burglary conviction from 2011.
Officers stopped McEwen for a separate infraction on Feb. 1, according to court documents, and arrested him for charges related to the Jan. 26 burglary. He is currently being held in the Lewis County Jail on a $20,000 bail and has been charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree attempted burglary.