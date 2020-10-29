An 18-year-old former Toledo resident died in a single-car crash on Highway 603 Saturday evening, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred at approximately 7:43 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, in the 1300 block of Highway 603 in Chehalis, Field Operations Chief Dusty Breen said.
Coroner Warren McLeod confirmed the identity of the driver as John Caleb Pyles, 18, of Chehalis.
According to Breen, the man was traveling northbound on Highway 603 when he drove across the centerline onto the opposite lane’s shoulder, overcorrected his mistake, then came back across to the northbound lane and struck a fence in a ditch and was ejected from the vehicle, In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, the Washington State Patrol and Fire personnel were dispatched to the scene where the man was pronounced dead.
At this time it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, Breen said.
