A 17-year-old boy was kidnapped in Centralia and taken to Seminary Hill where he was beaten by four men and a woman after one of them claimed that the boy owed one of the suspects $60.
Ethan C. Mallory, 20, and Bryan J. Tracy, 20, both of Centralia, made their preliminary appearances in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday and were charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Three other alleged participants have not been charged yet, and will not be identified until charges are filed.
The affidavit of probable cause gives the following account of the alleged kidnapping:
On Oct. 11, a Centralia police officer was notified about a video that depicted an assault that had occurred one to two days prior.
The officer contacted the mother of the assault victim, who stated her son had come home on Oct. 10 with injuries to his face and his shirt was covered in blood.
The alleged victim disclosed to his mother that a woman was outside of his residence calling for him to come outside and when he did, someone put a bag over his head and threw him into the trunk of a car.
The victim said the vehicle drove to Seminary Hill and that four people, identified as Mallory, Tracy and two other males, beat him up with a pistol and stole his jewelry, adding that they told him if he went to the police they would kill him.
The officer was shown a video that depicted the alleged victim in the back of a vehicle, bloodied and beaten up, with his right eye swollen shut.
In the video, there are reportedly males that can be heard telling the man to say certain things related to the “2901” gang.
After he was beaten, the alleged victim’s mother said he was returned to his residence so that he could get money for the people who took him.
Police spoke with a woman who reportedly coaxed the alleged victim outside of his house and she told officers that Mallory had instructed her to pick up the alleged victim and take him to Seminary Hill.
She agreed to allow police to search her vehicle where they reportedly found multiple blood stains.
Later, police were able to contact Mallory’s mother, who said that Mallory and another male came home and told her they had “kidnapped” someone and she was able to see a separate video than the one police had that depicted the alleged victim beaten and bloodied next to one of the men who has not been charged yet, with a firearm.
Law enforcement also spoke with one of the alleged participants, who stated he heard Mallory tell the alleged victim that “this is what he gets,” while beating him in the face.
When asked what Mallory meant by that, the man stated that sometime in the past the alleged victim had either stolen $60 or had stolen $60 worth of marijuana from Mallory.
Mallory was contacted by police and gave a conflicting account of what happened, stating he arrived after the beating had occurred and gave the alleged victim a ride home.
Tracy was contacted but would not answer questions without an attorney present.
In Superior Court on Tuesday, deputy prosecutor Paul Masiello requested that bail be set at $100,000 and $50,000 for Mallory and Tracy, respectively. Masiello noted that the reason Mallory’s bail request was $100,000 was due to the fact he is already out on bail from a pending second-degree assault case.
Judge Andrew Toynbee sided with the state and set bail as requested.
Ethan Mallory and Tracy are scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 22.
