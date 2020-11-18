Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 13 new positive COVID-19 tests in Lewis County Wednesday afternoon.
Five of the cases are in people under 20, two are in their 40s, four in their 50s, one in their 60s and one is 80 or older.
The county has not announced which commissioner districts the new cases are from, due to a backlog of cases.
The number of recovered people, defined as a person who is alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms start, is now at 440.
