3 p.m. Friday, March 13: A Letter From the Chehalis School District
See the full letter on school closures at the link below:
3 p.m. Friday, March 13: All CSD Schools to Close March 16 through April 24
Below is a letter from the Centralia School District:
Dear CSD families:
As you know, we are facing an unprecedented public health crisis in our state.
We have kept our schools open as long as possible, as recommended by state and local public health authorities. We know that in addition to education, schools provide vital support to our communities and that closure will have a major impact on our families.
Today, Governor Inslee ordered all K-12 schools statewide to close from March 17th through April 24th. The earliest day school might resume is April 27th. All extracurricular activities, including athletics, are suspended during the closure.
Buildings will be open on Monday March 16th only from 8 am – noon for families to access items they need to get such as medications from the health room, items from lockers, etc. There will be no classes.
We will be providing breakfast and lunch to all children age 18 and younger every weekday. Details about how meals will be distributed is coming soon.
We wanted to get the message about school closure out to you as soon as possible. We are currently in the process of developing district plans to support students with non-educational services that might be available in our community. Further communication regarding these services will be forthcoming.
We will maintain a continuous flow of information, even during our closure. Please follow our websites, social media, and ensure that we have your correct contact information in Skyward.
Public health guidance
We encourage you to continue to follow existing guidelines to protect your own health. The Washington State Department of Health recommends:
• Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds; use alcohol-based sanitizer if no water is available
• Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
• Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with those who are sick
• Stay home if sick Note: Temperature should remain normal (below 99.6 F degrees) for 72 hours without any fever-reducing medication before returning to work or school.
• Cover cough or sneeze with tissue, throw tissue in trash, wash hands
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched object and surfaces
If you have other COVID-19 questions please visit our website FAQ or the Washington State Department of Health website.
We recognize that this disruption in our normal school year has an impact on our students, our families and our staff. We know that this exceptional moment has prompted lots of conversation and questions which we will address in the coming days.
Please continue to visit our website for the most current information from our district. We want to express our appreciation for the patience of our Centralia School District community as we work through the daily challenges COVID-19 has presented to all of us.
We will miss having you and your children in our schools, and we look forward to your return!
3 p.m. Friday, March 13: Tenino Mayor Declares State of Emergency:
A message from Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier: "At 2:00 today I met with the City Department heads and declared a state of emergency for the City of Tenino. We want to make sure that the City is able to respond to the needs of the community quickly and purposefully during this time. This declaration will allow the administration to do things like suspend utility shutoffs, suspend debt accrual and increase administrative spending authority so that if we need to do something like support the local food bank we can without hesitation, we understand that with school closures and possible work loss things may become difficult and we want to ensure that Tenino is working together to get through this. All Public Buildings will be closed to the Public. Our staff, Police Public Works and so on will remain on duty but will take a less pro-active role and limit activities to emergency responses. I have also spoke to the School Superintendent as well and the school is putting together a plan to offer limited meal services, both out of the school and remotely in places like Bucoda. They are also working out a plan with the Boys and Girls club to offer some limited daycare opportunities, primarily to healthcare and first responder families to ensure that they can continue to provide services. Stay tuned for more information."
