The novel coronavirus will likely become a recurring seasonal virus, State Health Officer Kathy Lofy said in an interview this week with Congressman Denny Heck of Washington’s 10th congressional district.
“It’s going to circle around the world for, my guess, years to come,” she said.
Lofy made an appearance on the congressman’s regular Facebook town hall series on Wednesday, June 17, to discuss the state’s response to the virus and answer questions from constituents.
Answering a question from one viewer who asked when the pandemic would be deemed finished, Lofy said there is evidence to suggest that, based on COVID-19’s similarities to other seasonal viruses, it will likely turn into a seasonally recurring virus when enough people are infected with the antibodies or after a vaccine is produced.
The timeline on that is not currently known, Lofy said.
“The exact turning point from when we transition from a pandemic virus to a seasonal virus, I’m not sure that’s been totally defined yet. But that’s likely going to be what’s going to happen with this particular virus. It’s going to be with us for a long time,” she said.
While no one currently knows when an effective vaccine for the virus will be developed, Lofy said she’s heard the soonest would be before the end of the year. This timeline, echoed by other health experts, takes into account the trial periods that are currently underway and the mass production of those vaccines.
As of data posted Tuesday night, the state Department of Health has confirmed 26,784 cases of COVID-19 and roughly 1,226 deaths related to the virus.
So far, there have been roughly 435,016 tests conducted in the state.
Lofy said it has been difficult for the Department of Health to determine where it should be on daily testing because the number of symptomatic people fluctuates with the season. In order to keep up with testing, Lofy said the state should be seeing a percent-positive rate of about 2 percent.
Right now, roughly 6.2 percent of COVID-19 tests administered statewide have come back positive.
“If you’re doing enough testing that your test-positive rate is 2 percent, then we’re doing some good things,” she said, adding that the goal is for there to be 10,000 tests per day administered in the state.
Now in the fifth month of the pandemic, Lofy said one of the best data points in understanding the virus has been to look at the rate of hospitalizations in each county.
Roughly 20 people per day are admitted into a hospital due to the virus, she said. Statewide, more than 3,938 people have been hospitalized.
The Department of Health has been observing increased hospital rates and activity in Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties, which are the remaining counties in Phase 1. A recent analysis published by the Department of Health showed that the virus was continuing to spread at high rates in those counties.
“Today’s report shows us there is still reason for strong concern in parts of our state,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement. “The report estimates cases and deaths will soon increase substantially if COVID-19 continues to spread at current levels.”
Lofy said it’s likely those three counties have higher rates of hospitalization and spread due to the large number of essential workers and essential work industries.
“We’re working really hard with these communities to see how we can move forward,” Lofy said. “It’s not one particular business sector that’s affected. It’s not one particular community. Unfortunately it’s fairly widespread throughout the community, which makes it hard to control.”
