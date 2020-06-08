All workers in Washington will be required to wear facial coverings when working in offices starting on Monday, according to Lewis County Public Health and Social Services.
Face coverings aren’t required if an employee is working alone in an office, in a vehicle, on a job site or on a job that doesn’t require in-person interaction. Additionally, employees who are hard of hearing, rely on language cues or have medical conditions are not required to wear facial coverings.
The guidelines issued to employers from Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start Washington” reopening plan states employers are required to supply cloth facial coverings to employees. Employees are able to wear their own facial coverings, as long as it meets the minimum requirements issued.
The guidelines for facial coverings at work will remain in effect through all four phases of the reopening plan.
