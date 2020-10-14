After last month’s announcement of Public Health Officer Dr. Rachel Wood’s plan to retire in February, Lewis County has started looking for someone to fill the position. Once upon a time, county health officers were largely overlooked by the public, but since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the role has been thrust into the spotlight. In Lewis County and jurisdictions across the country, health officers have significant authority over how communities respond to the virus.
In the last few months, the county has made recommendations on how schools should and shouldn’t reopen — the final decision on those recommendations has rested with Wood.
“After Dr. Wood notified us that she would be retiring, I knew that we were coming to an incredibly important crossroads,” Public Health Director J.P. Anderson said in a Monday meeting with county commissioners. “I knew that there were some very big shoes to fill in our department.”
On Monday, the county began their recruiting process by inviting Dr. Alan Melnick to join a public meeting.
“Somebody who’s been a really good advocate for local health jurisdictions, someone who understands the role of the health officer … because he’s done it, he continues to do it for multiple counties, is Alan Melnick,” Anderson said.
Melnick is Clark County’s public health director and health officer who also works with Skamania County’s public health department. Prior to 2013, he was the health officer for Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties. Last year, Melnick led Clark County’s efforts against a measles outbreak that Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency, garnering national media attention.
Melnick told county commissioners what he believed they should look for in a new health officer — close communication with the county’s prosecuting attorney, school districts and the state.
“I think there needs to be a lot of communication with the state,” Melnick said. “The bottom line is this work is done at the local level.”
In advocating for an aggressive relationship with the state, Melnick referenced letters Clark County sent to Inslee concerning what the county characterized as inappropriately limited CARES Act funding from the state. One Sept. 2 letter, signed by Clark County councilors, said the restriction was in violation of the Department of Treasury’s (DOT) guidelines.
“We continue to request your assistance in ensuring that all Washingtonians, in large and smaller counties, have access to these critical federal funds,” the letter reads. “As detailed in our June, 2020 letter, the state’s refusal to appropriate Clark County’s full $88.35M violates the federal DOT guidance.”
Melnick also described Clark County’s approach to reopening schools — one that is more in-line with state guidance than Lewis County’s aggressive approach. According to Melnick, the county is using the state risk assessment dashboard as a guideline, waiting for the get below the high risk category before moving forward with in-person K-5 classes. In contrast, Lewis County is currently well above the high risk threshold, with more schools moving to in-person and hybrid models.
Another priority of Melnick’s is making sure public communication from schools and public health departments are consistent.
According to Anderson, the county is still in preliminary stages of finding a new health officer, and will continue meeting with potential replacements this winter.
