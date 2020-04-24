Egg Day Parade

Kids reach to the sky as candy falls after being thrown from the Winlock Assembly float last year during the Egg Day parade.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

Winlock has canceled its annual Egg Day celebration due to COVID-19, according to a notice posted on social media. 

The 100th annual Egg Day is currently scheduled for the third weekend of June, 2021. 

