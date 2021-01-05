The WIAA Executive Board has decided it needs a couple more days to assess the next step for the modified return-to-play plan for high school sports.
Monday's scheduled meeting has been moved to Wednesday "in anticipation of revised metrics and guidelines from the Governor's Office and Washington State Department of Health," according to the WIAA's statement.
Given the spike in the state's COVID-19 cases over the last month, Wednesday's announcement is expected to include postponing the Feb. 1 start date for winter sports and further condense the three seasons.
Also from Monday's statement, "While the Executive Board will provide a uniform season schedule concluding in regional culminating events, it has granted each WIAA league or district around the state the ability to schedule seasons that best fit their local communities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.