Differing reporting procedures are resulting in discrepancies between Lewis County’s COVID-19 data and the state’s own data on the county. On Thursday, the state’s data dashboard showed one more death and 25 more cumulative cases than local public health officials had reported to the community — a numerical difference that Public Health Director J.P. Anderson said is “higher than we want it to be.”
As of Friday morning, the state dashboard showed 67 more positive cases than the county’s website.
Several other counties provide data that differs from the state’s data. Anderson attributed Lewis County’s gap to a decision made a few months ago. Before reporting new cases to the public, Lewis County now takes the time to verify that COVID-19 positive individuals are actually county residents.
Sometimes, Anderson said, a person who tests positive in Lewis County is actually visiting family in the area, but doesn’t live here themselves — “it’s not that common, but it’s common enough.”
What’s more likely is that someone works in Lewis County and gets tested in Lewis County, but actually commutes from another area. That can be the case for employees at congregate care settings, for example, who are tested at their place of work. Local health officials can contact each other and ensure that the right county is accounting for positive cases.
Anderson said officials are “prioritizing accuracy over expediency.”
While Lewis County waits for Mathematica — the company conducting their contact tracing and case investigations — to confirm patients’ residences, the data goes straight to the state and is incorporated into the dashboard. According to Anderson, the Department of Health goes back later to “clean up” the data. But since Lewis County puts out press releases almost daily, officials decided to wait to verify the information.
“We’re not going to do another press release saying ‘that seven was actually a 5,’” he said.
Plus, Anderson said there’s a danger to overreporting in a county where the virus is already highly politicized.
“The worst thing I feel like we could do is over-report and then be tagged with ‘you guys are inflating COVID’ … tagged with crying wolf,” Anderson said. “For a community that is sometimes skeptical of this, I’m really concerned that we would ever get tagged with that.”
The county is still using the state’s data to gauge things like risk level.
Anderson said Thursday’s data discrepancy was likely linked to the fact that the county didn’t report positive cases on Wednesday since it was a holiday. Plus, a significant number of cases came in just after the release of Tuesday’s numbers, creating somewhat of a backlog.
Lewis County reported nine new cases Thursday, for a total of 793. On Thursday, the state’s dashboard listed the Lewis County’s total cases as 809, and on Friday increased that number to 860.
As the county works to report out those numbers and confirm that positive cases are in fact linked to the county, he expects the gap to close.
Neighboring counties are seeing similar discrepancies, although sometimes in the opposite direction. As of Friday morning, Thurston County had reported 2,281 cases and 39 deaths, compared to the state’s report of 2,056 cases and 38 deaths. Pierce county, on the other hand, had reported 12,161 cases and 207 deaths, while the state’s data dashboard had the county at 12,296 cases and 224 deaths. Counties have some discretion in how they report out their numbers.
According to Magen Johnson, Thurston County Public Health’s spokesperson, Thurston County also verifies that positive cases are associated with an actual resident. However, in reporting outbreaks at places like congregate care settings, they would report out all positive cases, even if some positives belong to nurses who commute to Thurston county from other areas. Lewis County does not report outbreaks.
Although Anderson said Lewis County’s lagging data is certainly concerning, he also said the bigger concern is the alarming increase of positive cases across the state and nation. Thursday night, Gov. Jay Inslee made a plea for Washingtonians to avoid holiday gatherings due to a spike in cases, saying “we are in as dangerous a position today as we were in March.”
“Numbers around the state are increasing, and we don’t think we’re immune to that,” Anderson said.
