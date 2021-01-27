Editor’s Note: The following information is current as of Wednesday, but statewide vaccination efforts are dynamic and changing quickly, so check the Department of Health website at https://www.doh.wa.gov/ for the most recent information.
COVID-19 vaccines began rolling into Lewis County in December, first going to healthcare workers, emergency responders and long-term care residents. Now, eligibility has broadened to include more of the public. The local and statewide vaccination systems are developing in real time, sometimes making it difficult to figure out how and where to get vaccinated. Here’s what you need to know:
Am I eligible for the vaccine?
Washington state is currently in the first tier of Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccination distribution. That means that residents 65 and older or residents 50 and older who live in a multigenerational household are eligible for the vaccine. Use the state’s Phase Finder tool (https://form.findyourphasewa.org/210118771253954) to see if you’re eligible. If you don’t qualify under the current phase, you can still use Phase Finder. Put in your contact information and the state Department of Health (DOH) will notify you when you’re eligible.
Where can I get a vaccine?
Go on the state Department of Health’s website (https://www.doh.wa.gov/YouandYourFamily/Immunization/VaccineLocations) to find clinics near you that are offering the vaccine. Each clinic operates differently and has their own preferred communication method. Some clinics in Lewis County are still waiting to get approved to receive and distribute the vaccine.
The state is also in the process of standing up four mass vaccination clinics (in Spokane, Ridgefield, Wenatchee and Kennewick). Find information on those sites here: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Newsroom/Articles/ID/2583/Four-mass-vaccination-sites-opening-statewide-this-week#:~:text=Announced%20by%20Gov.%20Jay%20Inslee,Phase%201A%20or%201B%2D1 or call 1-800-525-0127.
Should I call the county to get an appointment?
No. Vaccination efforts in Washington are being led by the state and individual clinics. Lewis County is not acting as a centralized system, scheduling appointments or administering doses.
To find out where you can get a vaccine locally, go to the DOH website to find a provider or call 1-800-525-0127 if you’re having trouble.
Are there enough vaccines?
No. Demand for the COVID-19 vaccines is currently outpacing the supply, making it difficult for eligible residents to get vaccinated. You should continue to monitor the DOH website to see when appointments open up. The county itself is receiving short notice (about seven days) before doses roll in, so things can change — and appointments can open up — fairly quickly.
When will the next fairgrounds event be held?
Lewis County recently finalized an agreement to hold future mass vaccination events at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds. However, the next event depends on when more vaccine doses are allocated to health care providers in the county. Sunday’s fairgrounds event was spearheaded by Providence, but future events may be hosted by other providers.
The provider, not the county, will decide how to notify patients or publicize the event.
Can I get vaccinated in a different county?
Yes. Some Washingtonians are crossing county lines to get vaccinated. Public health officials are prioritizing getting shots in arms, rather than policing who gets vaccinated where. Public Health Director J.P. Anderson said this week that he wouldn’t discourage residents from traveling to neighboring counties to get vaccinated if they’re eligible and able to make the appointment.
Will someone call me to help me get vaccinated?
Don’t count on it. The best way to get an appointment is to go to the DOH website (https://www.doh.wa.gov/YouandYourFamily/Immunization/VaccineLocations) yourself and find a provider near you.
Appointments may be full, but more vaccine doses will continue to come into the county in coming weeks, so you’ll need to be patient as you continue to monitor local clinics.
What if I don’t have good internet access?
DOH has a COVID-19 hotline (1-800-525-0127) that may be able to assist, although that line was recently overwhelmed. State officials are working to get it more adequately staffed.
Gov. Jay Inslee said this week that vaccination success will likely require more tech-savvy individuals or family members stepping up to help residents that may be struggling to navigate the system.