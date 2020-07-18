Lewis County Public Health and Social Services confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in the county Saturday.
None of Saturday's confirmed cases are hospitalized. Two are in their 20s, two are in their 40s and two are in their 50s. Two live in commissioner District 1 and the four others livin in District 2. The county does not release additional information on the location of cases.
This brings the total number of cases confirmed so far to 131 in Lewis County.. Thirty-five occurred when the county was in Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan. There were 14 cases in Phase 2, and there have been 82 cases since the county entered Phase 3 on June 19.
Eighteen of the 131 cases in the county — about one in seven known to have been infected — have been hospitalized at some time during their illness, according to Public Health. Three of the 131 cases resulted in deaths. Thirty-four are considered recovered under the current definition of “being alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms began,” according to the county.
“We have a large number of patients who have no idea where they acquired the disease and others who are household members of someone who previously tested positive,” said Lewis County Public Health Deputy Director John Abplanalp. “What we don’t have is a pattern that points to a specific event or location as the source of the infection.”
As of Saturday, 4,750 Lewis County residents have been tested with 131 testing positive for a 2.8 percent rate.
Learn more and stay updated at covid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
Additional Lewis County and state information via— https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/NovelCoronavirusOutbreak2020COVID19/DataDashboard
