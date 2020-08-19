The state Department of Labor and Industries has three open workplace safety and health inspections associated with COVID-19 prevention concerns — Sharon Care Center Inc. in Centralia, Thorbeckes Athletic Club in Chehalis and the Lewis County Government, according to Tim Church, assistant director of communication services with L&I.
Church said that inspections are opened after complaints are received by the Emergency Operations Center regarding mask use, cleaning, reopening and other safety concerns regarding COVID-19 prevention.
The visits by L&I to local businesses were discussed at the Aug. 10 Chehalis City Council meeting.
“The liquor control board and L&I have been down harassing some businesses in downtown Chehalis. I just thought everybody should know that. I don’t know if they’re fining anybody but they’re making the threats,” said Councilor Jerry Lord, a downtown business owner.
Councilor Isaac Pope said that he has heard complaints from citizens about a couple of downtown Chehalis businesses that have or had signs on their doors that read “No Mask Required” and as businesses with licenses, they should comply with the state regulations.
City Attorney Erin Hiller said that the city is not responsible for non-compliant businesses and concerned citizens should report complaints to the state.
The inspection into Thorbeckes Athletic Club was opened on July 30 after complaints were received about the business not requiring employees or customers to wear masks and that the workout machines were not being cleaned after use.
L&I opened an inspection into Sharon Care Center, a senior living facility in Centralia, on Aug. 11 after receiving complaints that the facility was not enforcing the use of masks or other personal protective equipment.
On July 30, L&I opened an inspection into the Lewis County government, which The Chronicle has previously reported, after a complaint was filed that a County Commissioner was not wearing a mask or approved face covering while working in public settings such as meetings.
Church said that the Emergency Operations Center, which fields all of the complaints, was opened by the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and receives the complaints made by the public about businesses that are not operating in accordance with the COVID-19 mandates. The EOC then assigns the cases to the proper state agency including Labor and Industries, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board and Department of Licensing.
Matt Noren, owner of Thorbeckes Athletic Club, said that he has invested a substantial amount of time and money into making sure his gyms are complying with all of the mandates and operating safely. Noren said the L&I officer wasn’t completely aware of some of the regulations regarding operating gyms, such as the mask exemption when exercising, and had to be educated by employees on what was and wasn’t allowed.
“We are doing the best we possibly can with the information provided to us. We submitted a substantial list of questions to the L&I investigator asking for more clarification and he only answered a very small number of them. There’s a ton that’s up for interpretation,” said Noren. “That’s what really bothered me… I have zero problems complying with everything but it’s really hard when they post a generic mandate but leave it for interpretation.”
Noren said that he has spoken with Lewis County Commissioners and area city council members to ask how exactly businesses should go about enforcing mask mandates if someone does not comply and has found that no one really knows.
“The guy with L&I said that they would never ask me to kick someone out of the gym. His recommendation was to try and educate the person who is not complying first and if they say ‘no’ then call the police and I have that in writing,” said Noren.
Noren said that L&I interviewed three Thorbeckes employees via Zoom and asked them questions such as “where is the COVID-19 response manual located?” and “How many pages is it?”
“That’s like asking how many pages is the employee handbook. They don’t know but we went over the COVID response manual when they came back to work… They were really reaching for things,” he said.
Noren said he hasn’t heard back about the inspection yet and did not receive any communication from L&I regarding the complaints before the inspector showed up at the business.
Sharon Care Center Inc. did not respond with a comment in time for The Chronicle’s press deadline.
The state has six months to complete the inspection once it is opened but Church said that L&I has been completing COVID-19 related inspections much more quickly than that for COVID-19 complaints.
Chehalis restaurant Mackinaw’s received two complaints in July and Market Street Pub & Grill received four in the same month for not following COVID-19 safety protocols. The Liquor and Cannabis Board was assigned the cases for follow up.
Church said that when a complaint is received, an L&I employee will reach out to the business so that they are aware of the complaint.
“Generally what happens is there is a reach out by our staff and they contact the business directly and make them aware that they have a complaint and explain what the rules and regulations are around that topic,” said Church.
He said that most businesses then say that they will start to follow the COVID-19 safety procedures. L&I will then perform a spot check by visiting the business to make sure that the business is complying. While they are in the area the L&I employee will often stop in at neighboring businesses to see if other local businesses are complying as well, Church said.
“We park in their parking lot, walk down the sidewalk and see if they are doing what they say they’re doing. We have had cases where businesses say that they are complying but then we do a spot check and they clearly are not,” he said.
At that point, if the business is not complying then they are sent a cease and desist letter. If the business still does not comply then an inspection is opened.
In the case of Thorbeckes, Church said that because the complaint involved potential worker safety and health issues, employees not wearing masks, the case went straight to an open safety and health inspection.
“Once we open an official inspection that’s moving down the road to being cited for violations and potentially fined,” he said.
The fines vary in amount, depending on the severity of the violation. Church said that if the business is open when they shouldn’t be, referred to as a “safe start violation” then the fine could be as much as $10,000.
“It’s important to know that our goal is to make sure these businesses are doing what they’re supposed to and are doing what’s right. We are only citing and fining the ones purposefully defying the orders and are showing no willingness to comply,” Church said.
L&I employees are looking to see if businesses have signs up about mask use, are enforcing customer mask use and social distancing, have plexiglass dividers when possible and have hand sanitizer available.
Church said that at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, L&I experienced a decrease in general complaints because most businesses were closed but now that many places are open again, L&I is dealing with a surge of complaints regarding mask use.
“I can tell you that our people are incredibly busy. This whole system regarding mask complaints and safe start complaints, that did not exist prior to coronavirus. There weren’t mask requirements so we were doing mask spot checks,” said Church. “We have pulled in people from other parts of the agency to assist with this work because there is too much of it to handle entirely by our division of occupational safety and health.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.