Initial claims for unemployment insurance saw its first stark increase in nearly a month, according to a Thursday report by the state Employment Security Department. Over the last eight weeks, since the start of restrictions on businesses and gatherings in Washington, more than 504,000 residents have filed claims for unemployment insurance.
During the week of April 19-25, initial claims jumped 67 percent from the week prior to 137,605. This is the first time in almost a month that ESD saw a week-over-week increase in initial claims.
Statewide, total claims — which includes regular unemployment insurance, pandemic unemployment assistance, and pandemic compensation — saw an even larger increase of 453 percent over the last week to 1.45 million claims.
The increase reflected in this week’s numbers was largely expected. Last week, ESD Commissioner Suzie LeVine said her department expected a “tsunami of new claims” due to expanded benefits being offered through the state due to the federal CARES Act package.
“This is by far the largest week of unemployment benefits delivered in our state’s history,” LeVine said in a statement on Thursday. “We are humbled and grateful to be able to get those benefits to so many Washingtonians during this crisis, but our work is far from over. We know that people are struggling all across the state, and many are in desperate situations. We have received more initial claims in the past seven weeks than the previous three and a half years combined — it is a truly staggering amount of people affected by this crisis.”
Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday announced an extension of his stay-home order through May 31.
Industries that saw the highest number of initial claims statewide include the health care and social assistance, retail trade, and accomodation and food services. Collectively, the three industries saw more than 31,000 new claims.
Lewis County saw a 73-percent increase in the number of initial claims per week, from 755 to 1,305, filed for the week of April 19-25. Prior to this report, the county was experiencing a three-week streak of declining claims.
Industries in the county that reported the highest number of initial claims include specialty trade contractors; ambulatory health care services; social assistance; accomodations services; and food services and drinking establishments.
Since the start of the pandemic, roughly 22.5 percent of the county’s workforce has filed initial claims with ESD. Unemployment statewide is estimated to be around 20 percent.
Over the last eight weeks, when ESD says the job losses related to COVID-19 began, a total of 787,533 residents in Washington have filed for unemployment insurance. ESD has paid out more than $1.5 billion in benefits to those residents.
Over the last couple weeks, due to a deluge of new claims brought on by extended unemployment benefits and the expansion of the program’s requirements, ESD’s systems and staff have been put under significant strain.
In a Thursday statement, LeVine said it was frustrating to see so many people were suffering trying to get their benefits in a timely manner.
“Unfortunately, resolving these issues takes both people and time. Claims may be pending for a number of reasons, the most common of which is a discrepancy between the information the employee entered when applying for unemployment, and the information reported to us by their employer,” she said. “In order to make sure the customer is eligible for benefits, and to ensure due process for both the employee and employer, these cases need to be adjudicated.”
LeVine said ESD plans on doing four things to address issues that have arisen due to the number of claims: Keep customers informed on necessary actions, reach out to those in the review process and keep them informed on what’s needed, bulk clear certain issues where they can, and bring in more customer service staff to help people across the state file claims and through the review process.
