The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday reported 816 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.
Pierce County reported 68 new cases and three new deaths on Saturday. Pierce County had a total of 142 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 70,595 cases and 1,857 deaths, up from 69,779 cases and 1,850 deaths on Friday.
Thirty people with confirmed COVID-19 cases were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Aug. 12, the most recent date with complete data. Late March had two days with 88 people admitted, the highest numbers to date during the pandemic.
The total number of tests conducted is temporarily unavailable, according to the DOH.
The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, whichare given to patients while the virus is presumably still active in the body.
King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 18,546 cases and 712 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 10,796 cases and 235 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 6,469.
All counties in Washington have cases. Garfield and Wahkiakum have case counts of fewer than 10.
On Saturday, Washington had a 926-per-100,000-people case rate. The national rate is 1,708, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Louisiana has the highest rate in the United States at 3,041. Vermont is lowest at 246.
There had been over 5.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 176,332 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Saturday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 802,722 people have died from the disease worldwide.
