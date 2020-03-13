The Washington State Fair in Puyallup has called off all events through the end of March, following Gov. Jay Inslee’s prohibition of large social gatherings in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.
The governor’s call to cancel event comes as there have been 267 confirmed cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, and 24 fatalities attributed to the disease statewide.
A statement from The Fair said there is a possibility that the cancellations could continue past March. The Spring Fair is scheduled for April 16. Turnout for Spring Fair is typically 130,000, spokesperson Stacy Van Horne said.
“The status of the Washington State Spring Fair is still to be determined, based on the governor’s mandate of large social gatherings in our county,” the statement said.
The Fair said people who have purchased tickets would be refunded through the card used for payment. If tickets were bought on a card that has since been canceled, contact the boxoffice@thefair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.