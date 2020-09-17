Gov. Jay Inslee updated guidance for weddings and funerals in phase two and phase three counties Wednesday under the state's Safe Start plan.
The guidance says receptions can resume with restrictions.
Both receptions and ceremonies are limited to 30 people or 25 percent of a venue's occupancy. The smaller os those two numbers applies.
Tables are limited to five people, and indoors they must seated by household.
Masks and social distancing are required.
"The host of the wedding service or funeral is strongly encouraged to keep a log of attendees, and to retain that log for at least two weeks," the guidance says. "If an outbreak occurs, this information may be critical for contact tracing to help save lives."
The full list of requirements is online at governor.wa.gov.
