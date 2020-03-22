As of Saturday morning, Washington state had 1,793 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths, 74 of which were in King County.
Lewis County had two confirmed cases, not counting a Centralia College student who was not a Lewis County resident, and no deaths.
See updated numbers from the state Department of Health below:
https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus
