The Washington State Department of Health on Monday reported 686 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths.
Pierce County reported 105 new cases Monday and no new deaths. Pierce County had a total of 106 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 53,321 cases and 1,518 deaths, up from 52,635 cases and 1,501 deaths on Sunday.
Forty-two people with confirmed COVID-19 cases were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Sunday, July 19, the most recent date with complete data. March 23 saw 89 people admitted, the highest number to date during the pandemic.
Washington state has conducted 933,304 coronavirus tests. On July 19, the most recent date for which data is complete, 5,033 specimens were collected statewide, with 5.6% testing positive. The average test rate for the seven days prior was 5.1%.
The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which are given to patients while the virus is presumably still active in the body.
King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 14,579 cases and 645 deaths. Yakima County has the second-highest numbers, with 9,700 cases and 197 deaths.
All counties in Washington have cases. Garfield, Lincoln and Wahkiakum have case counts of less than 10.
On Friday, Washington had a 698 per 100,000 people case rate, up from 663 on Friday. The national rate is 1,289, up from 1,227 on Friday.
There had been more than 4.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 147,791 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 650,000 people have died from the disease worldwide.
